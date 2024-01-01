A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.
RuCTFE 2020 Conference is an online cybersecurity conference organized by HackerDom due to the cancellation of RuCTF event in 2020. The conference features speakers' talks posted online for participants to interact and ask questions, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and networking in the cybersecurity community.
A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.
A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting
A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.
A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.