RuCTFE 2020 Conference 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RuCTFE 2020 Conference is an online cybersecurity conference organized by HackerDom due to the cancellation of RuCTF event in 2020. The conference features speakers' talks posted online for participants to interact and ask questions, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and networking in the cybersecurity community.