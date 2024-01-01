The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
Haaukins is a highly accessible and automated virtualization platform for security education, with components like Docker, Virtualbox, and Golang, managed using Go programming language for easy concurrency and parallelism. It aims to involve anyone interested in learning cybersecurity through the capture the flag concept, providing a virtualized environment with an OS designed to find vulnerabilities. The tool covers prerequisites, installation, dependencies, testing, re-compilation, version release, deployment, known issues, contributing guidelines, event requests, credits, and licensing.
The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.