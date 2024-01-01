Haaukins 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Haaukins is a highly accessible and automated virtualization platform for security education, with components like Docker, Virtualbox, and Golang, managed using Go programming language for easy concurrency and parallelism. It aims to involve anyone interested in learning cybersecurity through the capture the flag concept, providing a virtualized environment with an OS designed to find vulnerabilities. The tool covers prerequisites, installation, dependencies, testing, re-compilation, version release, deployment, known issues, contributing guidelines, event requests, credits, and licensing.