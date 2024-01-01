A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.
secrepo.com is a repository of various cybersecurity datasets and tools, including Snort logs, LANL datasets, CSIC 2010 HTTP Dataset, VAST 2012 dataset, and many more, curated by @sooshie and other contributors.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
A sophisticated npm attack attributed to North Korean threat actors, targeting technology firms and their employees.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.
Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.