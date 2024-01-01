PlumHound 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PlumHound - BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams Released as Proof of Concept for Blue and Purple teams to more effectively use BloodHoundAD in continual security life-cycles by utilizing the BloodHoundAD pathfinding engine to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities resulting from business operations, procedures, policies and legacy service operations. PlumHound operates by wrapping BloodHoundAD's powerhouse graphical Neo4J backend cypher queries into operations-consumable reports. Analyzing the output of PlumHound can steer security teams in identifying and hardening common Active Directory configuration vulnerabilities and oversights. Release and call to Action Background Sample Reports PlumHound Examples Default Task List and Default Credentials Default Task List, Specified Neo4j Server and Quiet Output Path Analyzer (BlueHound Module) Option #1 Option #2 Busiest Path (BlueHound Module) Busiest Shortest Path to DA Busiest All Path to DA Detailed PlumHound Syntax Database Connection HTML Report Design Output and Variables TaskList Files TaskList File Syntax TaskList Sample: default.tasks Execution Modes Tasks Mode Single Query Mode Single Query with Standard O