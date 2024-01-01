Cyber Security Degrees

Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
CyberSecurityDegrees.org is a comprehensive online guide for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, providing information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options for cybersecurity specialists.
Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.
A comprehensive guide to SSL/TLS vulnerabilities and vulnerable cipher suites.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.