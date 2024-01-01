A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization.
This is the plugin repository for Honeycomb, the honeypot framework by Cymmetria. The Honeycomb Plugins repository provides a collection of plugins for Honeycomb, a honeypot framework designed to detect and analyze potential security threats. These plugins can be used to extend the functionality of Honeycomb and provide additional features and capabilities. The repository is maintained by Cymmetria, the company behind Honeycomb.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.
A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
An automation framework for subdomain bruteforcing
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.