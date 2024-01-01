Honeycomb Plugins Logo

This is the plugin repository for Honeycomb, the honeypot framework by Cymmetria. The Honeycomb Plugins repository provides a collection of plugins for Honeycomb, a honeypot framework designed to detect and analyze potential security threats. These plugins can be used to extend the functionality of Honeycomb and provide additional features and capabilities. The repository is maintained by Cymmetria, the company behind Honeycomb.

