Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams. They offer over 85+ cyber security courses, 40+ GIAC certifications, and degree programs to help individuals and organizations mitigate cyber risk and advance careers. Their resources include training courses, certification programs, scholarship academies, and degree programs designed to help individuals and organizations develop the skills needed to safeguard against emerging threats and strategically guide their organizations towards growth and success.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
A comprehensive guide to SSL/TLS vulnerabilities and vulnerable cipher suites.