SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams. They offer over 85+ cyber security courses, 40+ GIAC certifications, and degree programs to help individuals and organizations mitigate cyber risk and advance careers. Their resources include training courses, certification programs, scholarship academies, and degree programs designed to help individuals and organizations develop the skills needed to safeguard against emerging threats and strategically guide their organizations towards growth and success.