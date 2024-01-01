HoneyView is a tool for analyzing honeyd logfiles graphically and textually.
HpfeedsHoneyGraph is a visualization app designed to provide a graphical representation of hpfeeds logs, aiding in the analysis of data for cybersecurity purposes.
Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
Logdissect is a CLI utility and Python library for analyzing log files and other data.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.