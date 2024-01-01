Android Malware Genome Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

To mitigate malware threats on mobile platforms (e.g., Android) and engage the research community to better our understanding and defense, we are happy to release our dataset to the community. For that purpose, if you are interested in getting access to our dataset, please read the following instructions carefully -- before sending us emails. (1) If you are currently in academia: (a) If you are a student (or postdoc), please ask your advisor (or host) to send us an email for the access. If you are a faculty, please send us the email from your university's email account. (b) In your email, please include your name, affiliation, and homepage (if we do not know each other). The information is needed for verification purpose. Note that your request may be ignored if we are not able to determine your identity or affiliation. Again, please send us the request from your university's email account. (c) If your papers or a