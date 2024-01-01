Reverse Engineering for Beginners

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
The book, also known as RE4B and 'Understanding Assembly Language', written by Dennis Yurichev, covers the demographics of reverse engineering and provides guidance on how to start learning reverse engineering in 2023. It is available for download in PDF format in English, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Polish, and Chinese (published by PTPress in 2017) with volumes 1 and 2. Additionally, there are partial translations available in a single HTML file and an epub file. The book has received praise from notable figures in the cybersecurity community, such as Thomas 'Halvar Flake' Dullien, Richard M. Stallman, Daniel Bilar, Pete Finnigan, Michael Sikorski, Herbert Bos, and Luis Rocha.
Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.
A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques
Learn how hackers find security vulnerabilities, exploit web applications, and how to defend against these attacks.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.