Reverse Engineering for Beginners

The book, also known as RE4B and 'Understanding Assembly Language', written by Dennis Yurichev, covers the demographics of reverse engineering and provides guidance on how to start learning reverse engineering in 2023. It is available for download in PDF format in English, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Polish, and Chinese (published by PTPress in 2017) with volumes 1 and 2. Additionally, there are partial translations available in a single HTML file and an epub file. The book has received praise from notable figures in the cybersecurity community, such as Thomas 'Halvar Flake' Dullien, Richard M. Stallman, Daniel Bilar, Pete Finnigan, Michael Sikorski, Herbert Bos, and Luis Rocha.