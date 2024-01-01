Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Contributions are welcome and appreciated! How to contribute: read the guidelines to maximize the chances for a fast, easy and effective review process. Become an Ayehu Certified IT Automation Developer! Write code for the custom activities! Export your custom activities! Create a Pull Request on GitHub. Review Process: Once you open a pull request,