Poortego 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The latest iteration of Poortego is a completely new code-base, utilizing neo4j for data traversal and management, with a command interface built on Python cmd2 and py2neo for neo4j REST communication. It is designed for cyber threat indicators but can be used for other data points as well. The roadmap includes additional argument support for commands, transforms for data interaction, scheduled transforms, document retrieval, and raw document/file storage.