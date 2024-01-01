A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
The latest iteration of Poortego is a completely new code-base, utilizing neo4j for data traversal and management, with a command interface built on Python cmd2 and py2neo for neo4j REST communication. It is designed for cyber threat indicators but can be used for other data points as well. The roadmap includes additional argument support for commands, transforms for data interaction, scheduled transforms, document retrieval, and raw document/file storage.
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.
A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.