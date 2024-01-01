M. E. Kabay Courses 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This section includes industry courses and course materials originally prepared for students at various colleges and universities. Most lectures are available in PowerPoint files (older ones are PPT and newer are PPTX); some other documents such as syllabuses are usually available as PDF files. All students, teachers and others are welcome to use these course materials for free courses and lectures. If you want to use this material in paid courses contact me by email mekabay@gmail.com for permission to do so. Course codes have been converted to current standards wherever possible; however, older syllabuses and course descriptions may still contain older course labels. Community Courses: Safety Online (PDF), Disinformation (PDF PPTX), Using E-mail Effectively (PDF PPTX). Industry Courses: Welcome to My Web Site: overview of sections PPT (narrated) PDF (no narration), Assessing and Auditing Internet Usage Policies PPT PDF, Bugs, Flaws and Features PDF, Basic Medical INFOSEC PPTX, COMPUTER CRIME REVIEW 2000 HTML PDF, INFOSEC UPDATE PDF -- March 2001, INFOSEC UPDATE PDF -- March 2002, INFOSEC UPDATE PDF.