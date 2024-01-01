SCADA HoneyNet Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The SCADA HoneyNet Project involves building honeypots specifically designed for industrial networks, utilizing tools like Honeyd to create virtual hosts with customized services and operating system appearances. The project aims to simulate various industrial network architectures like SCADA, DCS, and PLC to enhance cybersecurity understanding and readiness.