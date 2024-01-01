A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
The SCADA HoneyNet Project involves building honeypots specifically designed for industrial networks, utilizing tools like Honeyd to create virtual hosts with customized services and operating system appearances. The project aims to simulate various industrial network architectures like SCADA, DCS, and PLC to enhance cybersecurity understanding and readiness.
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.