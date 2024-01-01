Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Shell-Storm repository is a collection of various CTF challenges and resources from different cybersecurity competitions organized in directories by event names and years.
Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
A comprehensive mind map diagram summarizing Javascript syntax and concepts in a single picture.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.