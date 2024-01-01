Investigate malicious logons by visualizing and analyzing Windows Active Directory event logs with LogonTracer.
NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project focused on improving security monitoring for Node.js applications, created and maintained by Thomas GENTILHOMME, a French software engineer passionate about open source and JavaScript ecosystem. He has been contributing to various projects and organizations like TopCli, ES-Community, AntarkaGame, SlimIO, and OpenAlly.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.
Converts Sigma and Yara rules to CRYPTTECH's SIEM query language.