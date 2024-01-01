NodeSecure 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project focused on improving security monitoring for Node.js applications, created and maintained by Thomas GENTILHOMME, a French software engineer passionate about open source and JavaScript ecosystem. He has been contributing to various projects and organizations like TopCli, ES-Community, AntarkaGame, SlimIO, and OpenAlly.