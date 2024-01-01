A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.
Schneier on Security is a blog that offers in-depth analysis and commentary on security issues, covering topics like encryption, privacy, and cybersecurity trends.
A subscription-based service offering ad-free access to cybersecurity news, podcasts, briefings, articles, and events.
IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.
Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.
A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.
A customizable offensive security reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to generate detailed reports of their findings and vulnerabilities.