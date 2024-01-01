pcap

23 tools and resources

netsniff-ng toolkit

netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.

Network Security
Free
network-analysisdebuggingauditingnetwork-reconnaissancepcappacket-capture
fatt Logo

fatt

A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3
ICS-pcap Logo

ICS-pcap

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Network Security
Free
icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis
sniffle Logo

sniffle

A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.

Network Security
Free
bluetoothsnifferpythonpcap
tcpsplit Logo

tcpsplit

A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.

Network Security
Free
tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis
PCAPdroid Logo

PCAPdroid

PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.

Network Security
Free
app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall
CapTipper Logo

CapTipper

CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic.

Network Security
Free
httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis
pkt2flow Logo

pkt2flow

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security
clj-net-pcap Logo

clj-net-pcap

A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows
Malware Traffic Analysis Logo

Malware Traffic Analysis

A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.

Network Security
Free
malware-analysispcaptraffic-analysiscybersecurityresearch
YAIDS Logo

YAIDS

A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS

Network Security
Free
intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded
Netdude Logo

Netdude

Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture
http-sniffer Logo

http-sniffer

A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcaphttp-headers
pcapfex Logo

pcapfex

A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.

Digital Forensics
Free
pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security
replayproxy Logo

replayproxy

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-security
PacketQ Logo

PacketQ

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
Free
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns
Hadoop PCAP library Logo

Hadoop PCAP library

A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files

Network Security
Free
pcap
Mercury Logo

Mercury

Network metadata capture and analysis tool

Network Security
Free
packet-capturepcapnetwork-security
NETRESEC Logo

NETRESEC

Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.

Network Security
Free
network-forensic-analysispcapnetwork-security
Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit Logo

Network Appliance Forensic Toolkit

A toolkit for forensic analysis of network appliances with YARA decoding options and frame extraction capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
network-securityforensic-toolyarapcapmemory-forensics
Joy Logo

Joy

A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data.

Network Security
Free
flow-analysispcapjsonsecurity-monitoring
HVAC Traces Logo

HVAC Traces

Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-traffic
Potiron Logo

Potiron

Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypcapjsonredisvisualizationnetwork-analysis