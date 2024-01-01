NEW

fatt 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepcapnetwork-forensic-analysishoneypotja3

ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute. Network Security Free icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

sniffle 0 ( 0 ) A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software. Network Security Free bluetoothsnifferpythonpcap

tcpsplit 0 ( 0 ) A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries. Network Security Free tcppcapnetwork-securitynetwork-analysis

PCAPdroid 0 ( 0 ) PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device. Network Security Free app-securitypcaptraffic-analysisvpnfirewall

CapTipper 0 ( 0 ) CapTipper is a python tool to analyze, explore, and revive HTTP malicious traffic. Network Security Free httppcapnetwork-securitysecurity-researchexploitfile-analysis

pkt2flow 0 ( 0 ) A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing. Network Security Free packet-capturepcapflow-analysisnetwork-security

clj-net-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows

YAIDS 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS Network Security Free intrusion-detectionyarapcapnetwork-securitymulti-threaded

Netdude 0 ( 0 ) Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture

http-sniffer 0 ( 0 ) A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output. Network Security Free network-securitypcaphttp-headers

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-security

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

Hadoop PCAP library 0 ( 0 ) A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files Network Security Free pcap

Mercury 0 ( 0 ) Network metadata capture and analysis tool Network Security Free packet-capturepcapnetwork-security

NETRESEC 0 ( 0 ) Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics. Network Security Free network-forensic-analysispcapnetwork-security

Joy 0 ( 0 ) A package for capturing and analyzing network flow data and intraflow data. Network Security Free flow-analysispcapjsonsecurity-monitoring