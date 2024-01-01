Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
onhexgroup's Conferences repository is a collection of presentation slides from various cybersecurity conferences, including Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon. The repository provides a central location for accessing slides from recent conferences, including Black Hat Asia 2024, Black Hat Asia 2023, Black Hat USA 2023, Black Hat Europe 2023, Offensivecon 2023, and REcon 2023. The repository is regularly updated with new slides from recent conferences, making it a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts. Users can browse the repository to access slides from specific conferences, providing a valuable resource for learning and professional development.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.
Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.
A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.
Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.