Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides

onhexgroup's Conferences repository is a collection of presentation slides from various cybersecurity conferences, including Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon. The repository provides a central location for accessing slides from recent conferences, including Black Hat Asia 2024, Black Hat Asia 2023, Black Hat USA 2023, Black Hat Europe 2023, Offensivecon 2023, and REcon 2023. The repository is regularly updated with new slides from recent conferences, making it a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts. Users can browse the repository to access slides from specific conferences, providing a valuable resource for learning and professional development.