A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
Unnoticed by most people, Industrial Control Systems (ICSs) control entire productions and critical infrastructures such as water distribution, smart grid and automotive manufacturing. Due to the ongoing digitalization, these systems are becoming more and more connected in order to enable remote control and monitoring. However, this shift bears significant risks, namely a larger attack surface, which can be exploited by attackers. In order to make these systems more secure, it takes research, which is, however, difficult to conduct.
Scans SPF and DMARC records for issues that could allow email spoofing.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.