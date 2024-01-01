Starbase 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Security is a basic right. Starbase's goal is to democratize graph-based security analysis and overall visibility into external services and systems. Our team believes that in order to secure any system or service, you must have: Knowledge of the assets that you have Knowledge of the relationships between assets that you have Knowledge of what questions to ask about what you have Starbase offers three key advantages: Depth and breadth - Deep visibility from a breadth of external services and systems. Thousands of entities (vertices) and relationships (edges) are available out-of-the-box. Uniform data model - The data that Starbase collects is automatically classified, making it easy to develop generic queries. Easily extensible - Starbase graph integrations can be easily developed! Available Integrations / Connectors Starbase supports 115+ open source graph integrations! Here are some highlights: Azure