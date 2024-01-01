Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS). Dependencies: autconf, automake, libtool, subversion, python-dev, mysql-server, python-mysqldb, xerces-c, libcurl. Setup: Install MySQL, set up Conpot with 'sudo make clean' and 'sudo python setup.py install', set up GridLAB-D with 'autoreconf -isf', 'make', 'sudo make install', set up libiec61850 with 'make' and 'make INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local install'. Demo: Run demo commands for GridLAB-D and Conpot. Developer Links: For more information on interacting with GridLAB-D objects from Conpot, visit http://gridlab-d.sourceforge.net/wiki/index.php/Power_Flow_User_Guide
A novel genetic algorithm for automating censorship evasion strategies.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.