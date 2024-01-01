A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.
The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) is a framework for creating schemas, delivering a cybersecurity event schema, and providing a schema browser for exploration. It is agnostic to storage format, data collection, and ETL processes, written in JSON, and intended for use by products, devices, analytic systems, and logging systems.
A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools
Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks.
A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources