The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) is a framework for creating schemas, delivering a cybersecurity event schema, and providing a schema browser for exploration. It is agnostic to storage format, data collection, and ETL processes, written in JSON, and intended for use by products, devices, analytic systems, and logging systems.

