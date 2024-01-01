Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) is a framework for creating schemas, delivering a cybersecurity event schema, and providing a schema browser for exploration. It is agnostic to storage format, data collection, and ETL processes, written in JSON, and intended for use by products, devices, analytic systems, and logging systems.