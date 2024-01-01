Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.
Secure messaging apps have become vital for safeguarding private communication. But with a plethora of options boasting end-to-end encryption and other security features, choosing the “best” secure messaging app can be overwhelming. Enigma is a comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision. This guide covers the following topics: * The importance of secure messaging apps * The benefits and drawbacks of popular secure messaging apps * Tips for choosing the best secure messaging app for your needs * How to stay safe while using secure messaging apps With Enigma, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the secure messaging app landscape and make informed decisions about your online communication.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.