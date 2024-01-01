9 tools and resources
Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com with a focus on challenge difficulty.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups for CTFs from 2014, allowing contributions and corrections.
A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to.
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.
A collection of writeups of CTF challenges I solved, including explanations of the challenges and how I solved them.