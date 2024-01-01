ctf-challenges

9 tools and resources

mkCTF

mkCTF

0

Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges
MotherFucking CTF

MotherFucking CTF

0

A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com with a focus on challenge difficulty.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challenges
CTF Resources

CTF Resources

0

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengeshackingreverse-engineeringsecurity-competition

Shell-Storm Repository

0

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.

Training and Resources
Free
ctfctf-challengescybersecurityeducationfree-toolslearning
CTF Write-ups 2013

CTF Write-ups 2013

0

A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-solutions
CTF Write-ups Repository (2014)

CTF Write-ups Repository (2014)

0

A repository of CTF source files and write-ups for CTFs from 2014, allowing contributions and corrections.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupsctf-solutions
CTF Write-ups Repository (2016)

CTF Write-ups Repository (2016)

0

A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupsctf-solutions
CTF Write-ups 2015 Repository

CTF Write-ups 2015 Repository

0

A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengesctf-writeupssecurity-challenges
CTF-Writeups Writeups of CTF challenges I solved

CTF-Writeups Writeups of CTF challenges I solved

0

A collection of writeups of CTF challenges I solved, including explanations of the challenges and how I solved them.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfctf-challengessecurity-challenges