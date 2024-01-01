Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
The Compilation of SHODAN Filters is a comprehensive list of search filters that can be used on the SHODAN search engine to narrow down results based on specific criteria such as date, location, network details, and more. General Filters: - after: Only show results after the given date (dd/mm/yyyy) - asn: Autonomous system number - before: Only show results before the given date (dd/mm/yyyy) - category: Available categories (e.g., ics, malware) - city: Name of the city - country: 2-letter country code - geo: Accepts between 2 and 4 parameters for location - hash: Hash of the data property - has_ipv6: True/False for IPv6 - has_screenshot: True/False for screenshot availability - hostname: Full hostname for the device - ip: Alias for net filter - isp: ISP managing the netblock - net: Network range in CIDR notation - org: Organization assigned the netblock - os: Operating system - port: Port number for the service - postal: Postal code (US-only) - product: Name of the product
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
A comprehensive guide to investigating security incidents in popular cloud platforms, covering essential tools, logs, and techniques for cloud investigation and incident response.
