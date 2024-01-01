Compilation of SHODAN Filters 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Compilation of SHODAN Filters is a comprehensive list of search filters that can be used on the SHODAN search engine to narrow down results based on specific criteria such as date, location, network details, and more. General Filters: - after: Only show results after the given date (dd/mm/yyyy) - asn: Autonomous system number - before: Only show results before the given date (dd/mm/yyyy) - category: Available categories (e.g., ics, malware) - city: Name of the city - country: 2-letter country code - geo: Accepts between 2 and 4 parameters for location - hash: Hash of the data property - has_ipv6: True/False for IPv6 - has_screenshot: True/False for screenshot availability - hostname: Full hostname for the device - ip: Alias for net filter - isp: ISP managing the netblock - net: Network range in CIDR notation - org: Organization assigned the netblock - os: Operating system - port: Port number for the service - postal: Postal code (US-only) - product: Name of the product