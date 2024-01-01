The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
The Shadowserver Foundation is a nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data, provides free daily remediation reports, and partners with network providers, governments, and law enforcement to make the Internet more secure. They offer various tools and resources, including reports on malware, DDoS attacks, and more, as well as a press kit and media coverage. The organization is funded by sponsorships, grants, and charitable donations, and works with national CSIRTs, industry sectors, and law enforcement to improve network security and advance threat research.
A collection of companies that disclose adversary TTPs after being breached, useful for analysis of intrusions.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.
PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.