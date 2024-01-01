ShadowServer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Shadowserver Foundation is a nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data, provides free daily remediation reports, and partners with network providers, governments, and law enforcement to make the Internet more secure. They offer various tools and resources, including reports on malware, DDoS attacks, and more, as well as a press kit and media coverage. The organization is funded by sponsorships, grants, and charitable donations, and works with national CSIRTs, industry sectors, and law enforcement to improve network security and advance threat research.