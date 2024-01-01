BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
The SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet by SANS is a pocket reference guide that provides a comprehensive overview of using smbclient and rpcclient tools to access Windows systems from Linux hosts. It covers various features, including changing user passwords, enumerating password policy information, creating new users and shares, and enumerating user and group settings. This cheat sheet is designed for cybersecurity analysts to simplify the complex process of accessing Windows systems through SMB and RPC protocols from Linux systems. It provides commands and examples for using rpcclient to perform various tasks, such as changing passwords, enumerating password policy information, creating new users and shares, and more. Additionally, it explains how to authenticate to the Windows target using a username and password or by specifying the NT hash value. This cheat sheet is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, allowing them to easily access and manipulate Windows systems from a Linux host, making it an valuable tool for penetration testing, incident response, and other cybersecurity tasks.
BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.