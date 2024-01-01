SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet by SANS is a pocket reference guide that provides a comprehensive overview of using smbclient and rpcclient tools to access Windows systems from Linux hosts. It covers various features, including changing user passwords, enumerating password policy information, creating new users and shares, and enumerating user and group settings. This cheat sheet is designed for cybersecurity analysts to simplify the complex process of accessing Windows systems through SMB and RPC protocols from Linux systems. It provides commands and examples for using rpcclient to perform various tasks, such as changing passwords, enumerating password policy information, creating new users and shares, and more. Additionally, it explains how to authenticate to the Windows target using a username and password or by specifying the NT hash value. This cheat sheet is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, allowing them to easily access and manipulate Windows systems from a Linux host, making it an valuable tool for penetration testing, incident response, and other cybersecurity tasks.