Beacon is a cybersecurity training platform offered by Palo Alto Networks, providing a wide range of courses, certifications, and study guides to enhance your cybersecurity skills. Powered by Palo Alto Networks, Beacon offers a variety of training options including fundamentals, digital learning, instructor-led trainings, micro-credentials, certifications, and more.