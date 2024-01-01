FutureFeed 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FutureFeed is a tool that helps organizations achieve and prove compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements. It provides a step-by-step guide to complete the compliance process, allowing users to capture their ideas and advice once and use them multiple times. The tool is designed for service provider professionals, including RPOs and C3PAOs, and is built to deliver efficiency at scale.