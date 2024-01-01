Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
Cisco Umbrella provides a cloud-delivered network security service that blocks malicious activities before they reach your network, enhancing overall cybersecurity posture.
A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.
Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.