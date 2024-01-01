Grep App Logo

grep.app is a search engine that allows users to search across a massive index of over half a million open-source Git repositories. It supports case-sensitive searches, regular expressions, and whole words, making it a powerful tool for developers and cybersecurity professionals alike. With grep.app, users can quickly find specific code snippets, identify vulnerabilities, and explore open-source projects. Its vast repository index and advanced search features make it an invaluable resource for anyone working with code.

Application Security
Free
gitsearch-engineopen-sourcecybersecurity

