grep.app is a search engine that allows users to search across a massive index of over half a million open-source Git repositories. It supports case-sensitive searches, regular expressions, and whole words, making it a powerful tool for developers and cybersecurity professionals alike. With grep.app, users can quickly find specific code snippets, identify vulnerabilities, and explore open-source projects. Its vast repository index and advanced search features make it an invaluable resource for anyone working with code.