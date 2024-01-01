6 tools and resources
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.