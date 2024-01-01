NEW

nbdclient 0 ( 0 ) NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local. Network Security Free cloudvirtualization

nbdserver 0 ( 0 ) NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network. Digital Forensics Free cloudvirtualization

GRFICSv2 0 ( 0 ) A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security