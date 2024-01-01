virtualization

nbdclient

NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.

Network Security
Free
cloudvirtualization
Haaukins

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
nbdserver

NBD is a userland implementation of the Network Block Device protocol, allowing for remote access to block devices over a network.

Digital Forensics
Free
cloudvirtualization
Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.

Malware Analysis
Free
armqemuvirtualizationassemblyreverse-engineeringexploitation
GRFICSv2

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security
Antivmdetection Background

A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.

Digital Forensics
Free
virtualizationshell-script