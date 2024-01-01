Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Sangfor Technologies is a cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions. They offer a range of products and services, including artificial intelligence-powered cyber security products, secure and powerful cloud and infrastructure solutions, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on research and development, Sangfor has a global footprint, serving over 100,000 customers worldwide. Their solutions are designed to meet the unique business needs of their customers, with fast and personalized on-site and online service and support. Sangfor's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned them recognition from leading analyst firms and test institutes. Whether you're a large corporation or a small business, Sangfor has the ideal cybersecurity, cloud computing, and infrastructure options available to ensure optimal growth and protection.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution for enterprise networks and SMBs
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.