Sangfor Endpoint Secure

Sangfor Technologies is a cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions. They offer a range of products and services, including artificial intelligence-powered cyber security products, secure and powerful cloud and infrastructure solutions, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on research and development, Sangfor has a global footprint, serving over 100,000 customers worldwide. Their solutions are designed to meet the unique business needs of their customers, with fast and personalized on-site and online service and support. Sangfor's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned them recognition from leading analyst firms and test institutes. Whether you're a large corporation or a small business, Sangfor has the ideal cybersecurity, cloud computing, and infrastructure options available to ensure optimal growth and protection.