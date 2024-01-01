A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.
The SANS Institute offers free cybersecurity training resources, including course demos, covering a wide range of topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Security, Cyber Defense, and more, with training formats like OnDemand, In-Person, and Live Online.
Guidance on mitigating side-channel attacks, firmware vulnerabilities, and UEFI hardening.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.