Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
The Threat Hunter Playbook is a community-driven, open source project to share detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient. All the detection documents in this project follow the structure of MITRE ATT&CK, categorizing post-compromise adversary behavior in tactical groups and are available in the form of interactive notebooks. The use of notebooks allows sharing text, queries, expected output, and code to help others run detection logic against pre-recorded security datasets locally or remotely through BinderHub cloud computing environments. The project aims to expedite the development of techniques and hypotheses for hunting campaigns, help security researchers understand patterns of behavior observed during post-exploitation, share resources to validate analytics, map pre-recorded datasets to adversarial techniques, and accelerate infosec learning through open source resources.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
A modular tool for collecting intelligence sources for files and outputting in CSV format.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.
An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.