The Threat Hunter Playbook is a community-driven, open source project to share detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient. All the detection documents in this project follow the structure of MITRE ATT&CK, categorizing post-compromise adversary behavior in tactical groups and are available in the form of interactive notebooks. The use of notebooks allows sharing text, queries, expected output, and code to help others run detection logic against pre-recorded security datasets locally or remotely through BinderHub cloud computing environments. The project aims to expedite the development of techniques and hypotheses for hunting campaigns, help security researchers understand patterns of behavior observed during post-exploitation, share resources to validate analytics, map pre-recorded datasets to adversarial techniques, and accelerate infosec learning through open source resources.