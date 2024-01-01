A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.
MalShare is a platform where users can upload, search, and download malware samples, providing detailed information such as SHA256 hash, file type, source, Yara hits, and more.
A tool to embed XXE and XSS payloads in various file formats
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.