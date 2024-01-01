Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
FreeBuf is a cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources covering categories such as vulnerabilities, web security, system security, network security, wireless security, and more.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.
A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.