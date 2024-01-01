Positive Hack Days Fest 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

International cybersecurity festival for all, who wants to dive into the world of cyber security and have a great time. The festival will take place in Moscow, Luzhniki Stadium, from May 23rd to 26th. Free entrance for all, online and offline. Buy tickets online or offline. © Positive Technologies, 2024. Terms and conditions. Rules of visiting the festival.