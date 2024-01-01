A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that offers in-depth search capabilities for devices connected to the internet, providing detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software, supported service options, and version information. It is an essential tool for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises, providing powerful cyberspace security auditing capabilities. ZoomEye continues to innovate in cyberspace surveying and mapping technology, providing accurate trend analysis and dynamic maps of cyberspace, making it a valuable resource for making informed decisions in complex network environments. With its unique technology and extensive network of surveying nodes, ZoomEye can scan global IPv4 and IPv6 addresses as well as website domain names, identifying and analyzing a wide range of service ports and protocols. This wealth of background information prepares users for interaction with servers, making it a valuable tool for cybersecurity professionals and organizations alike.
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.