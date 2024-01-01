OpenPhish 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, processing over 16 million URLs, and detecting new phishing URLs, targeting various brands. The platform offers a detailed list of phishing URLs, targeted brands, and timestamps, enabling users to stay informed about the latest phishing threats. With its comprehensive database, OpenPhish helps users identify and mitigate phishing attacks, protecting their online presence and sensitive information. The platform's features include: * 7-Day Phishing Trends * Real-time phishing URL detection * Targeted brand information * Timestamps for each phishing URL By leveraging Timely. Accurate. Relevant Phishing Intelligence, users can enhance their cybersecurity posture and stay ahead of phishing threats.