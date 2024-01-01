SecTor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defences. The conference provides an unmatched opportunity for IT Security Professionals, Managers and Executives to connect with their peers and learn from their mentors. The contact information below is for mailing and admin only. SecTor can be reached at the following coordinates: Email: sector@informa.com Phone: 1.415.947.6846 USA Toll Free: +1-866-203-8081 SecTor C/O Informa Tech Canada, Inc. 20 Eglinton Ave. West, Suite 1200 Toronto ON M4R 1K8 Canada Each year, SecTor features Keynotes from the industry.