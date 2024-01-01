The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The SOC Academy offers online courses and official certification in VirusTotal, a de facto tool in the cybersecurity industry, to help professionals maximize its functionalities and stand out in the field. The academy provides 100% online learning, allowing students to learn at their own pace from any location. The certification is industry-standard, and the field of cybersecurity has a booming future outlook with a high demand for skilled professionals. The courses are designed to help students gain new skills, boost their careers, and make the most of VirusTotal.