The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
The SOC Academy offers online courses and official certification in VirusTotal, a de facto tool in the cybersecurity industry, to help professionals maximize its functionalities and stand out in the field. The academy provides 100% online learning, allowing students to learn at their own pace from any location. The certification is industry-standard, and the field of cybersecurity has a booming future outlook with a high demand for skilled professionals. The courses are designed to help students gain new skills, boost their careers, and make the most of VirusTotal.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
A collection of computer science courses with video lectures covering a wide range of topics.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.