Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop Logo

Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This workshop provides material, exercise worksheets, lab VMs, videos, and tools for local user privilege escalation on both Linux and Windows operating systems, based on known attack vectors. It was presented at various cybersecurity events in Australia.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxwindowsprivilege-escalationcybersecurity

ALTERNATIVES