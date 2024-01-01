Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This workshop provides material, exercise worksheets, lab VMs, videos, and tools for local user privilege escalation on both Linux and Windows operating systems, based on known attack vectors. It was presented at various cybersecurity events in Australia.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
Free online class for web security and hacking
A comprehensive guide to using Hashcat for password cracking