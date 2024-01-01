Mirai Tracker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mirai Tracker is a cybersecurity tool that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware. The tracker analyzes SYN packets with a TTL value of 64, a random TCP window size, and a TCP sequence number corresponding to the integer value of the IP destination. The tool is based in Europe and provides real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns. It also offers a solution using SCAPY to detect these packets. The tracker includes additional features such as IP list, SQLite DB, and maps to help correlate Mirai variant recognition. It is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals and researchers tracking Mirai-related activities. The tool is regularly updated to track the evolution of Mirai-based campaigns, providing valuable insights into the malware's behavior and helping to improve detection and mitigation strategies.