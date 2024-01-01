Teaching Security Logo

Teaching Security is a website that provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students. The lessons are designed to meet the cybersecurity learning objectives in the AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) framework and cover topics such as threat modeling, authentication, and social engineering.

