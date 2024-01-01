A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.
Teaching Security is a website that provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students. The lessons are designed to meet the cybersecurity learning objectives in the AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) framework and cover topics such as threat modeling, authentication, and social engineering.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.