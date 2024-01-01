A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
The Microsoft Israel R&D Center is a hub for innovation and technological advancement, hosting various events and initiatives to foster growth and collaboration within the cybersecurity community.
Practical security handbook for .NET developers.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.