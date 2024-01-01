The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
CompTIA Security+ is a cybersecurity certification that validates the baseline skills needed to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career. It covers essential topics such as network security, compliance, threats, vulnerabilities, and cryptography.
A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.
Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.
A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education