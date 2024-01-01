A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
ChopShop is a MITRE developed framework to aid analysts in the creation and execution of pynids based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft. Note that ChopShop is still in perpetual beta and is dependent on libnids/pynids for the majority of its underlying functionality. Documentation for ChopShop can be found on ReadTheDocs. Note: There is a known issue when running ChopShop on Ubuntu where the version of pynids obtained via apt causes an ImportError. Per https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-nids/+bug/795991, this issue affects some variants of at least 11.10 and 12.04. A workaround is to compile pynids from source which can be obtained from https://github.com/MITRECND/pynids/.
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
Normalize, index, enrich, and visualize network capture data using Potiron.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.