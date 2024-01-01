ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ChopShop is a MITRE developed framework to aid analysts in the creation and execution of pynids based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft. Note that ChopShop is still in perpetual beta and is dependent on libnids/pynids for the majority of its underlying functionality. Documentation for ChopShop can be found on ReadTheDocs. Note: There is a known issue when running ChopShop on Ubuntu where the version of pynids obtained via apt causes an ImportError. Per https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-nids/+bug/795991, this issue affects some variants of at least 11.10 and 12.04. A workaround is to compile pynids from source which can be obtained from https://github.com/MITRECND/pynids/.