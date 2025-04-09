Censinet Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Software Platform 0 Commercial

Censinet RiskOps is a cloud-based risk management platform specifically designed for healthcare organizations to manage third-party vendor risk, enterprise risk, and cybersecurity compliance. The platform enables healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) to automate and streamline IT cybersecurity assessments, third-party vendor evaluations, and supply chain risk programs in a centralized environment. It facilitates secure sharing of cybersecurity and risk data across a collaborative network of healthcare organizations and over 40,000 vendors. Key capabilities include: - Third-party risk management for vendors, products, medical devices, and supply chain - Enterprise risk assessment for HIPAA compliance, research and clinical trials, affiliate organizations, and mergers and acquisitions - Cybersecurity benchmarking to compare security posture against industry peers - Support for Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) - AI governance and risk assessment capabilities - Collaborative risk network allowing secure sharing of completed security questionnaires The platform is complemented by additional solutions including Censinet One for on-demand cyber risk management and Censinet Connect, which helps vendors accelerate healthcare sales by sharing completed security questionnaires with prospective customers early in the sales cycle.