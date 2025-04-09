Censinet Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Software Platform Logo

Censinet RiskOps is a cloud-based risk management platform specifically designed for healthcare organizations to manage third-party vendor risk, enterprise risk, and cybersecurity compliance. The platform enables healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) to automate and streamline IT cybersecurity assessments, third-party vendor evaluations, and supply chain risk programs in a centralized environment. It facilitates secure sharing of cybersecurity and risk data across a collaborative network of healthcare organizations and over 40,000 vendors. Key capabilities include: - Third-party risk management for vendors, products, medical devices, and supply chain - Enterprise risk assessment for HIPAA compliance, research and clinical trials, affiliate organizations, and mergers and acquisitions - Cybersecurity benchmarking to compare security posture against industry peers - Support for Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) - AI governance and risk assessment capabilities - Collaborative risk network allowing secure sharing of completed security questionnaires The platform is complemented by additional solutions including Censinet One for on-demand cyber risk management and Censinet Connect, which helps vendors accelerate healthcare sales by sharing completed security questionnaires with prospective customers early in the sales cycle.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Uno.ai Logo
Uno.ai

Uno.ai is an AI-powered GRC platform that automates various governance, risk, and compliance processes to enhance efficiency and risk management.

Commercial
GRC
AWS Artifact Logo
AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

Free
GRC
A-Lign Logo
A-Lign

A-LIGN provides cybersecurity compliance audits and certifications, offering a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP, along with a technology platform for audit management.

Commercial
GRC
CMMC Resources Logo
CMMC Resources

A compliance management platform that simplifies CMMC Level 1 certification for defense contractors through guided workflows, policy templates, and evidence management tools.

Commercial
GRC
SAP GRC Logo
SAP GRC

SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.

Commercial
GRC
ISO2HANDLE Logo
ISO2HANDLE

ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.

Commercial
GRC
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service Logo
Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service

A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.

Commercial
GRC
AWS Audit Manager Logo
AWS Audit Manager

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

Free
GRC

